City of St. Louis gives civilian oversight subpoena power in investigations of law enforcement misconduct

The division will review complaints of police misconduct and force incidents that can be filed by citizens in person or online.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed a bill Wednesday to strengthen civilian oversight in investigations of law enforcement misconduct and use of force.

Jones signed Board Bill 47, creating an independent agency called the Division of Civilian Oversight. The independent agency is will strengthen the civilian-led investigations into potential police misconduct.

The previous entity tasked with conducting such investigations, the Civilian Oversight Board, will be moved into the Division of Civilian Oversight. The bill will give the leader of the Civilian Oversight Board subpoena power in investigations and provide additional support staff for the board.

“Improving trust between community and police is essential to make our neighborhoods safer,” Jones said. “Through the hard work of the Board of Aldermen and community leaders, we are taking a critical step forward in fostering that trust."

The division will be led by Commissioner of the Civilian Oversight Board Matthew Brummund. He will be tasked with determining disciplinary actions for police if found guilty of misconduct.

Brummund is a retired FBI agent and has served as the full-time community outreach coordinator and an adjunct faculty instructor for the FBI, teaching courses on civil rights, crisis management and other topics.

Board Bill 47 hit Mayor Jones' desk after the St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed the bill by a vote of 17-3 on July 15.