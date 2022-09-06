'We all need help': St. Louis Co. councilwoman helps tenants getting evicted in Spanish Lake

Councilwoman Shalonda Webb said, "Some of them have leases that are not up until this fall and many are paying on time for rent so there is no justification given."

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. — It's becoming a mass exodus of tenants at the Spanish Cove Townhomes in Spanish Lake.

Many families were forced and kicked out of their homes without any explanation.

That's why on Thursday evening, their Councilwoman Shalonda Webb stepped in.

Webb said some tenants are facing 30-, 60- or 90-day eviction notices.

This is after a new owner, Pepper Pike Capital Partners, recently took over.

The redevelopment company's headquarters is based in Ohio.

On its website, it said it acquires, renovates, and manages multifamily real estate on behalf of private investors, family offices and institutional equity partners.

"This is horrific," Webb said. "Some of them have leases that are not up until this fall and many are paying on time for rent so there is no justification given."

Terrie Carter, who has lived in the building for eight years, is one of them.

"They put a letter on my doors and that I had 60 days to move out. Why do we have to move?" Carter asked.

Same for Kiara Taylor, who's lived there for 12 years.

"I couldn't believe that all these people were being put out of their homes just like that. Where are you going to go?" Taylor said.

She said the leasing office told her there was construction going on and they would relocate her to another unit. A few days later, that offer was off the table and she was told she could break her lease to leave.

The complex itself has some parts of the St. Louis Housing Authority.

"Some just have small children, some are elderly or disabled. One lady has brain surgery the week after next and her eviction is at the end of the month," Webb said.

The councilwoman has inquired why this is happening.

"I have been trying to reach out to them and haven't got any response back from them," she said.

Residents haven't gotten a reason either.

5 On Your Side couldn't get a response either after reporter Justina Coronel called and emailed them several times.

Online, its website won't work either.

The Better Business Bureau also gave them an F rating and put out an alert about this business.

Better Business Bureau is advising consumers to use caution when considering doing business with Spanish Cove Townhomes.

The BBB's website said it has received a pattern of consumer complaints alleging failure to make repairs, failure to contact tenants regarding maintenance issues and poor customer service.

On December 2, 2020, the BBB sent a letter to Spanish Cove Townhomes with its concerns. The company did not respond.

For now, Webb is taking action.

"People walked out of here with a plan," she said.

Multiple agencies set up shop Thursday evening at the Twillman House from the housing authority to legal services.

It was a packed room of tenants with more than 50 people there.

"They are going to help some of us pay our first and last month's rent to move into our new place," Carter shares.

One of the attorneys at the event said this is, unfortunately, happening more often than usual in north St. Louis County.

He said they are seeing companies buying new properties to turn them into luxury apartments and charge more.

While Webb continues to try to find answers to this confusing problem, her mission and message are clear.

"I’m hoping that’s not the case that they are taking advantage of a vulnerable community," she said. "I just want people to know that North County is no longer your stepchild, we need to be treated with decency and respect. Do know this is no longer your dumping ground and you will be held accountable."

The St. Patrick's Center also said you can call or come in person for assistance at 314-802-0700.

If you need legal advice or representation, you can contact Legal Services of Eastern Missouri at 800-444-0514 and let them know about what's going on.

Missouri Protection and Advocacy Services is a federally mandated, state-designated agency helping with advocacy and legal services to people with disabilities.

For the Application Unit you can call 573-659-0678 and 800-392-8667.