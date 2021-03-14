St. Louis Co. moms 'grateful' to receive $1,400 stimulus checks

"I am happy to receive both. They're extremely helpful because I didn't know what I was gonna do for next month's bills," said Amanda Davis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — "Every time I go on an interview, I got to make sure I'm doing my best to get the job," said Amanda Davis.

For the past month, Davis, a medical receptionist with five years experience, has been unemployed.

"It really has been extremely tough," said Davis, a single mom who's trying to find a new job, provide for her 11-year-old son, herself and pay the bills amid a global pandemic.

"It's just emotional when you work really hard for everything you do. When I was working, I didn't worry so much," she said.

The stress and the uncertainty occasionally brings Davis to tears.

"People are struggling and sometimes it seems like your best is not enough out here in this world," she said.

But overnight, the discouraged mom got a much-needed break.

"I wasn't expecting to get it so soon, but I was relieved," she said.

Davis checked her bank account and saw two $1,400 stimulus payments hit her account — one for her and one for her son.

"I'm just happy. I didn't know what I was going to do next month, not even for my rent, so I'm just relieved to have the pressure taken off of me," said Davis.

Another St. Louis Co. mom, accountant Michele Terry, said she thought it was going to take a while to receive the checks.

She said the extra cash will help provide daily essentials, school supplies and more for her four children

"Providing this stimulus can provide extra savings, pay for home repairs (and) medical premiums for me and and my children. I'm beyond grateful," Terry said.

Davis and Terry have a lot in common: Both are 41 years old, both live in north St. Louis Co. and both moms say the latest stimulus checks hit their accounts right on time.

"It's making a big difference, it really is," said Terry.