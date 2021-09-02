St. Louis County police instructor uses 'disparaging language' while teaching class

The instructor used language that was disparaging toward "African Americans, Hispanics and woman," a department spokesman said

ST. LOUIS — A contracted instructor for the St. Louis County and Municipal Police Academy "will not be teaching at the academy again" after using disparaging language while teaching a class.

St. Louis Co. police Chief Mary Barton on Tuesday sent a letter to members of department saying the language used was "inconsistent with our values and below our expectations."

The instructor used language that was disparaging toward "African Americans, Hispanics and women," department spokesman Sgt. Benjamin Granda said in a statement.

Barton said she met with the department's Diversity and Inclusion Unit, the Ethical Society of Police — a union that represents African American police officers — and the Police Officer's Association for their input.

"I am grateful to our personnel that brought this to light. It demonstrates a collaborative intolerance in our department for this behavior and shows an empowerment amongst our ranks to report it appropriately," Barton wrote in the letter. "Discrimination, whether by word or deed, shall not be tolerated by any of us."

Barton said moving forward, the department would reevaluate how instructors are hired and modify contract language to be more specific about instructor expectations.

A message left with a spokeswoman for the Ethical Society of Police was not immediately returned.

The incident comes a month after a dispatcher for the department used the "n word" on an open police radio mic. The dispatcher, who is related to Barton, was fired days after the incident.