ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County police have issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 3-year-old boy, who police believe is with the man the child's family hired to babysit him on Sunday.

Police are looking for Shamond Evans, a black male, age 3, 3 feet tall, black hair, brown eyes, and is dressed in a light blue Tommy Hilfiger shirt, red pants, and black shoes.

Police say they Shamond's parents met their babysitter, Craig J. Jacob, in the parking lot of the Shell Gas Station at 5215 Lucas and Hunt, to drop off Shamond on Sunday at 2:30 p.m., with the expectation of picking him up there 3 hours later. Police say, Mr. Jacob did not return at the scheduled time.

Jacob is described as a white male, 57 years old, 6 feet tall, 214 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen driving a red 2007 Chevrolet Silverado with Missouri license plate 1RB301 and was believed to en route to 47 Connie Dr. in St. Charles.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

