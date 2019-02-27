ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis family desperately wants answers after their son was shot and killed nearly five years ago. His murderer has never been caught.

The case is now getting national attention and will be featured on an episode of John Walsh’s show “In Pursuit with John Walsh” on Investigation Discovery.

Edward Cohee, 29, and his twin brother, Edwin, were shot on July 4, 2015. It happened at a home in the 4700 block of Hammet Place. They were both rushed to the hospital. Edwin survived but Edward died the next day. He left behind two young daughters.

“It’s hard. There’s a hurt there and there’s always going to be a hurt there,” said Patricia Hamilton-Haymon.

Hamilton-Haymon raised the boys since they were 9 months old. She’s technically their aunt but she said she thinks of them as her sons and the boys even called her “momma auntie” growing up.

Edward’s family said a childhood friend, Derek Dean, shot the twins. St. Louis police confirm he is wanted for first degree murder and first-degree assault in connection with Edward’s death. However, police have not been able to find him.

“I’m just wondering when justice can be served,” said Hamilton-Haymon.

When Walsh’s producers reached out to the family, they were thrilled, hoping it would shed a national spotlight on the case.

“Somebody will see him. Somebody knows something about him,” said Hamilton-Haymon.

If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Derek Dean, please call the CrimeStoppers Tip Hotline at 1-866-371-8477.

CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.