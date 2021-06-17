Community rallies to support family after St. Louis firefighter dies of COVID-19

The St. Louis fire chief is happy that the community is stepping up to help Rodney Heard's family after he died from COVID-19

ST. LOUIS — The BackStoppers are supporting the family of a fallen St. Louis firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Rodney Heard's long battle with COVID-19 ended Tuesday.

Fellow first responders escorted his body from St. Mary's Hospital to Granberry Mortuary on Thursday morning.

Chief Dennis Jenkerson describes Heard as a quiet guy who leaves a big legacy. Last year his son joined the department but due to the pandemic, his son's graduation ceremony was rescheduled to this year.

"I know Rodney was looking forward to pinning the badge on his son," the chief said.

"I don't remember one bad word being said about Rodney," Jenkerson said. "And that's impressive being a firefighter because we hammer each other."

Heard spent 22 years with STLFD. He started in 1999 and most recently worked in Support Services, which provides help to the entire department across the city.

"How things are handled, how things run, what needs to be replaced, what happens if they didn't work, he was a go-to guy," the chief said.

During this dark time, Jenkerson said he's proud of the way BackStoppers and the community have stepped up.

"Even though we are going through difficult times with the loss of one of our firefighters, it is comforting to know that a big part of the worries will be handled. That's what BackStoppers does," Jenkerson said.