Armed intruder reported at St. Louis Community College-Forest Park

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Community College-Forest Park is reporting an armed intruder on campus.

Just after 11:40 a.m. an alert went out to students saying there was an intruder on campus. The alert instructed those on campus to lock the doors to their rooms, turn off lights and silence phones – which are standard safety procedures at the school.

The campus is currently being searched. The intruder is described as a man wearing a bulletproof vest and tactical boots.

Anyone on campus should follow the safety procedures until they are told otherwise.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.