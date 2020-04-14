ST. LOUIS — A faculty member at St. Louis Community College is being applauded for paying it forward to those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Louis Community College nursing faculty member Michelle Petterchak put out a request on Facebook two weeks ago in the hopes of raising money, the college said. Her goal was to make care packages for her former students, who are now nursing graduates working in ICUs and emergency rooms around the St. Louis area.

She raised more than $600 in donations. She used the funds, as well as some of her own money, to put together nearly 30 care packages filled with "salty snacks and sweet treats."

Petterchak, a former pediatric nurse practitioner, said she wanted to pay it forward to medical professionals working during such an unprecedented time.

“Although I’ve treated patients during peak times, like RSV and flu season, my experience doesn’t compare to challenges our health care professionals are facing,” Petterchak said in a press release. “I feel like everyone could use a little sunshine right now, and I want to do what I can to show our nurses that they are valued and appreciated, and that what they are doing truly matters.”

Petterchak said she wants to continue her efforts to help medical professionals. Anyone interested in getting involved can email her at mwhite56@stlcc.edu.

