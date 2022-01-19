'He loved what he did': St. Louis community honors fallen firefighter Ben Polson

For four hours, a steady stream of people packed Kutis Funeral Home in Affton to honor the fallen firefighter.

ST. LOUIS — It was a touching and somber salute to a brave man, who followed his childhood dream and became a St. Louis firefighter.

For four hours, a steady stream of people packed Kutis Funeral Home in Affton. On this cold, winter day, the long lines of mourners — including hundreds of firefighters from St. Louis, other cities and countless residents — paid their final respects to 33-year-old St. Louis Firefighter Ben Polson.

Polson died in the line of duty.

For St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson, the immense loss cut deep.

"I'm close to the family,” he said. “I knew his dad for 40-plus years."

The chief served on the fire department with Ben's dad, who's a retired captain.

He said the outpouring on Wednesday eased some of the pain.

"This helps,” he said. “You know, seeing all of Ben's buddies, all of the people he worked with on the fire department."

After he graduated from St. John Vianney High School in Kirkwood, Polson went on to college. He got degrees in economics, law and a master of business administration.

Polson was working as a ski instructor when he chose to follow in his father's footsteps. He became a firefighter for more than two years and proudly served his community.

"Talking to his instructors, talking to the officers that he worked for, Ben would do anything you asked of him and he was just that kind of guy," Deputy Chief Ken Smith said.

A beloved, highly respected guy they now salute.

A fearless firefighter to the end.