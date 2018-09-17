ST. LOUIS — Don't get too excited, St. Louis, but our city ranks as one of the most fun in the country.

Yes, that's according WalletHub, who released the top 20 most fun cities in the United States Monday morning. St. Louis ranked 19th on the list, just ahead of Tampa, Fla., and Cincinnati; Houston, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington D.C. ranked directly higher than the Gateway City.

Unsurprisingly, (Viva) Las Vegas ranked as the most fun city in the country.

WalletHub used three primary ranks in the study, 'Entertainment & Recreation,' 'Nightlife & Parties,' and 'Costs.' Of those three, St. Louis ranked 30th in 'Entertainment & Recreation,' 17th in 'Nightlife & Parties,' and 11th in 'Costs.'

Kansas City and Springfield, Mo., ranked 53rd and 65th, respectively.

