ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis has partnered with a no-kill animal shelter non-profit to run the city's animal shelter.

According to a press release, the city has contracted the Center for Animal Rescue and Enrichment STL(CARE STL) to run the Animal Care Center located at 2801 Clark Avenue.

The change will allow the city's department of health to focus on investigations into animal abuse and cruelty, animal bites, dangerous dogs, and upholding vaccination and registration while CARE STL looks for second chances for dogs put into their care.

“Our mission focuses on the health and safety of the animals in our care, and we want to do it in a way that helps our two-legged community friends as well. We are focused on saving the animals of the City of St. Louis,” Weng Horak, Founder and CEO of CARE STL, said in the press release.

For more information about CARE STL, you can visit their website.

If you are concerned about the welfare of an animal in St. Louis, you can call the Citizens’ Service Bureau at 314-622-4800.