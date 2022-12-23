St. Louis County business owners remain optimistic despite extreme weather impacting holiday shopping

Beyond weather conditions, inflation and delivery costs have been another hurdle.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Sami Maurer weathered the winter storm Thursday. She's just one of the many business owners up against the clock.

"Any other time of the year we would've closed," she said. "This last week before Christmas is our biggest sales week of the year."

That's why Series Six Company in Richmond Heights didn't close up shop.

She made sure to ask her team if they felt comfortable coming in. The crew showed up Thursday, before a wave of weather changes.

She said they've been preparing for this busy season since May.

"We have so many pick-up orders. We wanted to stay open for them and any other shoppers we may have," she added.

But once the storm came in, fewer shoppers went out.

Sammysoap in Kirkwood felt the same ripple effects from Mother Nature.

"Kirkwood is a heavy walking community. Things slow down a lot when that happens because people don't want to work around in that. Losing a big day before the holidays is really hard," manager Samantha Noda said.

She also noted some deliveries were delayed due to the weather.

Despite the weather on Thursday, some last-minute shoppers took advantage of the time they had left on Friday.

"Right up to the last minute we have people coming in stocking stuffers or last-minute gifts. Last day before Christmas, we usually see all the guys come in to get last-minute items for the girlfriends or moms," Noda said chuckling.

Even after losing a day, they haven't lost their spirit.

"I think because of the weather yesterday and today, we will probably have more shoppers tomorrow on Christmas Eve than ever before," Maurer added.

Noda agreed and she said they're thankful for the support, now more than ever.

"We're grateful for those who have supported us through this crazy financial year we've been having," she said.

Beyond weather conditions, we're told inflation and delivery costs have been another hurdle.

Noda said the cost of an average delivery was around $25 dollars last year.