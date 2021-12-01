St. Louis corrections officer accidentally fires gun, striking 3 people in her home

All three victims were struck in their arms

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis corrections officer accidentally shot three people inside her home early Sunday while unloading her gun, according to police.

The 38-year-old woman was standing in the kitchen of her Gravois Park home at about 1:10 a.m. when the gun accidentally discharged, striking a 35-year-old man, 40-year-old woman and 36-year-old woman in their left arms.

All three victims were taken to hospitals, where their vitals were stable. Responding officers found the gun.

“All parties cooperated and provided matching accounts of the incident,” according to a police department summary of the incident.