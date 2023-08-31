St. Louis County man sentenced to 13 years in prison for deadly shooting following car crash

Marlon Hampton was sentenced to 13 years for a 2020 shooting death after a car crash. The victim was killed during the altercation.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man was handed a 13-year prison term for his involvement in a fatal shooting that occurred in the city's North Pointe neighborhood in 2020.

Marlon E. Hampton, 26, received his sentence on Thursday after entering a guilty plea to charges of second-degree murder and other related counts in connection with the October 2020 incident.

The victim, Staveion Durham, a 27-year-old from Black Jack, was killed.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Switzer Avenue and Riverview Boulevard after a car crash had already drawn a crowd, according to official charging documents.

Court records reveal that an altercation ensued following the collision, during which Hampton seized a firearm from another person's waistband.

As he made his escape, Hampton discharged the weapon into the crowd, prompting the man whose gun had been taken to retrieve another firearm and return fire. The exchange of gunfire led to Durham sustaining fatal injuries, ultimately dying at a local hospital.