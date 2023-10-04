Mom says 2 girls were abducted from Texas by St. Louis Co. father

For the last few weeks, loved ones have been posting a flyer around in the area. Ashley Rolfe told 5 On Your Side they are desperate to get the word out.

ST. LOUIS — A mother's cry for help.

A St. Louis native traveled to the area from Texas to find her daughters.

Ashley Rolfe said her two little girls were kidnapped by their father, who still lives in St. Louis County.

For the last few weeks, loved ones have been posting a flyer around in the area.

Rolfe told 5 On Your Side they are desperate to get the word out.

Rolfe explained after living in St. Louis her entire life, they decided to move to Mesquite, Texas last summer.

That's where her daughters, 12-year-old Zakayiah Newton and 10-year-old Zuriyiah Rolfe, have been going to school.

Rolfe said she separated from their father in 2016.

5 On Your Side is not naming him for the time being because he has not charged with any crime.

She's claimed his presence has been inconsistent over the years.

It was in February when he reached out and started Facetiming the girls, Rolfe said. Three weeks ago, she got an unexpected text from him that he was driving to Texas to see them.

On March 21, Rolfe said, their father agreed to take them around for a few hours.

Rolfe said, she heard from her 12-year-old saying they were at a nearby Walmart and they were in this gold and tan colored van.

It was last seen in Mesquite, and it has a tired located on top, noticeable front-end damage to passenger door and an orange license place holder with no license.

Rolfe checked her daughter's phone and saw the car was two hours away from Mesquite. Rolfe was able to talk to her daughter once more.

"I say where you are, she said we are 15 minutes away from a theme park and I’m like no," she added.

She looked at the area and there was no theme park in sight.

Rolfe said she hasn't heard or seen from her daughters since.

"They've never been away from me for more than week. They're not used to being without mama and without their brother. I still pray for him, I pray his mind is okay, but I just want my babies back," Rolfe said with tears in her eyes Monday morning.

She said she believes they are somewhere in the St. Louis region.

A spokesperson with the St. Louis County Police Department said the agency is aware and considering this as a welfare check since the parents don't have a formal custody plan, but they said they are aware and doing their best to assist.

If you have any information, you can contact Rolfe at 214-257-5279.

The family also has a GoFundMe to get a private investigator.

If you're interesting in helping, click here.

