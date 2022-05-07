89-year-old woman dies in St. Louis County car crash

Police said their investigation showed that Twigger's car crossed the center line eastbound on Reavis Barracks Road and struck a Hyundai Santa Fe.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman is dead after a fatal car crash in St. Louis County on Friday afternoon.

Police identified Sylvia Twigger, 89, of St. Louis as the driver of a Nissan Rogue that crossed the center line and struck another car near Reavis Barracks Road and Lemay Ferry Road around 3:50 p.m. on Friday.

Twigger was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but did not survive. St. Louis County Police said Twigger may have experienced a medical event prior to the crash.

Police said their investigation showed that Twigger's car crossed the center line eastbound on Reavis Barracks Road and struck a Hyundai Santa Fe. The driver of the Santa Fe, a 58-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injures.