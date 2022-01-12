Resident fatally shoots woman trying to break into St. Louis County home, police say

Detectives believe Shabria Furlow was one of several people who were trying to steal from a home early Tuesday morning.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman who was shot and killed in St. Louis County this week was attempting to break into a home at the time, according to new information released by police Wednesday morning.

The St. Louis County Police Department identified the woman as 23-year-old Shabria Furlow, of Bridgeton.

Detectives believe Furlow was one of several people who were trying to steal from a home in the 300 block of Lancashire Road Tuesday morning. Officers responded at about 3:23 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the Glasgow Village area of north county. They arrived to find Furlow, who had been shot at least one time, police said. She died at the scene.

Police said they believe a resident in the home fatally shot her.

No further information about the resident or the other robbery suspects has been released.

St. Louis County police said Tuesday that the investigation is “very active” and more information will be shared as it’s available.