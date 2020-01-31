BERKELEY, Mo. — Police were on the scene of a shooting at the BP gas station Friday morning.

The Berkeley Police Department responded to the gas station on the 4400 block of Hanley Road at about 1 a.m.

Police have not released any information on the shooting, but a manager at the gas station said that two males, believed to be in their teens, purchased several items before they walked outside and were shot.

One of the males was shot in the arm; the other male was shot in the leg, the manager said.

He helped them back inside the gas station and called police.

A 5 On Your Side photojournalist spotted bullet holes in an ice machine outside of the gas station.

A man was shot and killed at the gas station in November 2017.

