ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot to death in Berkeley just after midnight Thursday.

The St. Louis County Police Department said Berkeley police responded to the 6000 block of Madison Avenue at 12:05 a.m. A man was found with at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released the man's identity. The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 636-529-8210.

