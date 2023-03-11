Part of St. Louis County under precautionary boil advisory after water main break

Missouri American Water said around 3,600 customers are affected.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Part of south St. Louis County is under a precautionary boil advisory Saturday after a water main break.

Missouri American Water said around 3,600 customers are affected in the following area: Watson Road from Cheshire Lane to south Laclede Station Road, Heede Road to south on McKenzie Road to Dorisann Court over to Tesson Ferry Road and south to Puttington Drive and up to Grant Road.

The advisory went into effect at 10 a.m. and should last around 48 hours.

The advisory was issued as a precautionary measure after the water system pressure dropped due to a 20-inch main break.

Affected customers should bring water to a rolling boil for 3-5 minutes before drinking or cooking. It doesn't have to be boiled for non-consumable use such as washing clothes and bathing. Customers who have signed up to receive emergency notifications will receive a phone call providing information and will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

Missouri American Water said eastbound lanes on Gravois Road just east of Musick Road will be blocked as crews work to repair the break. The repair is expected to last 10-12 hours.