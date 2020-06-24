Boil order lifted for parts of St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A boil water advisory that was issued for parts of St. Louis County on Tuesday has been lifted.
Missouri American Water announced Wednesday that water tests confirmed the water is now safe to drink. It was in the process of notifying customers via its emergency notification system.
The following municipalities are no longer under a boil order:
- Maryland Heights
- Bridgeton
- Unincorporated St Louis
- Overland
- Vinita Park
- Normandy
- Charlack
- Hanley Hills
- Pagedale
- Greendale
- Bellerive
- Pasadena Hills
- Berkely
- Woodson Terrace
- Edmunson
- Breckenridge Hill
- St. Ann
Missouri American Water had issued the boil order due to a water main break.
The company has a system to notify customers when water advisories are issued and lifted. To sign up, visit its website.