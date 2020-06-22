Boil water advisory for parts of west and north St. Louis County

Residents in the advisory area should boil their water for three minutes to be safe, Missouri American Water said Monday evening

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A boil water advisory is now in effect for a large portion of St. Louis County after a water main broke Monday afternoon, according to Missouri American Water.

Residents in the following areas are encouraged to boil their water before consuming it: Maryland Heights, Bridgeton, Unincorporated St Louis, Overland, Vinita Park, Normandy, Charlack, Hanley Hills, Pagedale, Greendale, Bellerieve, Pasadena Hills, Berkely, Woodson Terrace, Edmunson, Breckenridge Hill and St. Ann.

The general boundaries can be seen in the map from Missouri American Water below. Its advisory generally includes areas south of Interstate 70, east of I-270, north of Olive to Lindbergh, north of Page, west of Sutter Avenue and west of Lucas and Hunt.

Residents in the advisory area should boil their water for three minutes to be safe.

Missouri American Water said the boil water advisory will stay in effect until water quality tests show tap water is safe to drink and cook with again. This could take up to 48 hours, the utility added.

Water customers can get more information on Missouri American Water’s website.