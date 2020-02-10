St. Louis County Executive's proposed 2021 budget adds pay raises for county employees

The 2021 budget is 2% less than the 2020 budget

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page submitted his recommended 2021 budget to the county council on Friday.

His budget includes $4.3 million to resume an annual merit pay program for employees.

Many of the county’s non-public safety employees have gone without a pay increase in eight of the last 12 years, according to a press release. Employees received small cost of living adjustments in the other four years.

The budget also includes an increase of $877,000 to implement the second of a three-year program to establish a $15 per hour minimum wage in county government.

Also included in the budget is $5.7 million in additional Public Safety Sales Tax (Prop P) funds to pay for police pay increases and an additional $273,350 for the ShotSpotters contract.

“Fair compensation for our employees is essential to retaining and recruiting top workers for St. Louis County,” said Page. “I am proud of our workforce and how our employees have risen to the challenges this pandemic has brought. Their dedication has allowed us to continue providing the services our residents depend on. I also appreciate the work of our department heads who made cuts to their departments to help offset the loss of revenue caused by this pandemic.”

The proposed budget for the next fiscal year totals $848,536,417 and will allow the county to maintain existing programs, service levels and property tax rates, according to the release.

The 2021 budget is 2% less than the 2020 budget.