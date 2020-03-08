Altercation breaks out after customers told to leave business for not wearing face masks

The incident happened on Sunday at St. Louis' Incredible Pizza Company

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — An altercation broke out at a business in St. Louis County after customers were told to leave for not wearing face masks.

St. Louis County officers from the Southwest Affton Precinct responded to a disturbance at St. Louis’ Incredible Pizza Company, which is in the 5200 block of South Lindbergh in Sappington, on Sunday afternoon.

Police said an altercation broke out after customers of the business were told to leave because they weren’t wearing face masks.

A face mask mandate went into effect in St. Louis County on July 3. Anyone going out in public is required to wear a mask, with the exception of those with certain medical conditions. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page previously said the goal of the face mask mandate is to follow the advice of public health experts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

A 27-year-old woman was issued a summons for assaulting three people, police said. According to witnesses and video surveillance, the woman sprayed pepper spray at employees of the business.

5 On Your Side reached out to St. Louis’ Incredible Pizza Company at 4:30 p.m. for a statement on the incident.