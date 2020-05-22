St. Louis County Executive to announce details on reopening of more businesses and distribution of more than 250,000 masks

Earlier this week, Page announced that summer camps and pools in St. Louis County will be allowed to reopen in June

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will provide details on reopening of more businesses and distribution of more than 250,000 masks in his last of three weekly briefings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Page announced that summer camps and pools in St. Louis County will be allowed to reopen in June. He said the guidelines for summer camps and pools are expected to come soon.

“The gradual reopening is the right way, it’s the responsible way and it’s the safest way to get our economy moving again while keeping everyone safe,” Page said on Wednesday.

Among the things that haven’t been able to reopen in the first phase of reopening – which began on May 18 – gyms. Page said earlier in the week that he was going to meet with several gym owners to discuss ways they can reopen while keeping their employees and customers safe.

An exact date has not been announced on when that reopening could happen.

It’s not clear if he will address gyms in his briefing on Friday. Several gym owners said they are expecting some guidance to come on Friday.

Page’s office said there will not be a briefing on Memorial Day. The county executive has been holding briefings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday since the pandemic began.

As of May 21, there are 4,472 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in St. Louis County and 365 people have died due to complications from the virus.

