St. Louis County church offering drive-thru ‘Ash & Dash' for Ash Wednesday

MANCHESTER, Mo. — A church in St. Louis County will offer ‘drive-thru ashing’ on Ash Wednesday.

‘Ash & Dash’ will be available on Feb. 17 from 7-9 a.m., 11a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. at 14380 Manchester Rd. in Manchester.

According to the news release from Manchester United Methodist Church, the event is open to the public and you do not have to be a church member.

In 2020, more than 400 people went to the 'Ash & Dash' event.

During this community event, clergy will be on hand to pray with vehicle occupants and offer a symbolic cross keepsake in lieu of ashes this year, church officials said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has been a painful reminder of how fragile life is for each of us,” said Rev. Jim Peich, executive pastor of ministry and leadership. He explained that, “Ash Wednesday is a time to reflect upon our human mortality while also remembering that God’s unconditional love and amazing grace offers us hope for the future.”