St. Louis city, county library systems combining catalogs

ST. LOUIS — Attention readers in St. Louis and St. Louis County! There's now a free and easy way to get access to more than five million items.

St. Louis Public Library and St. Louis County Library have combined their catalogs, making every item in both systems available to cardholders in both jurisdictions.

The new partnership will allow library patrons to find materials from either system through a single search and have them delivered to the branch of their choice.

“SLPL is continuously looking for ways to better serve our customers,” said Waller McGuire, Chief Executive Officer at SLPL. “This new partnership with St. Louis County Library is just another step toward providing our cardholders with more access and resources, opening up more doors and expanding more possibilities.”

Library members won't need to get a new card to access the additional items, but if you don't already have a card or want to upgrade, the library systems will unveil new cards sponsored by the St. Louis Cardinals. The card design will be unveiled at a Monday morning press conference featuring city, county and library leaders as well as Cardinals mascot Fredbird.

This is the most recent collaboration between the library systems. Previous programs have included:

Eliminating overdue fines in 2020, removing a significant barrier for many patrons

Providing scholarships for adult learners to complete their high school diploma and earn a career certificate through the launch of the Career Online High School program in 2017.

Introducing Wi-fi Hotspots for patron check out to help address the region’s digital divide

Offering a reciprocal lending agreement for City and County residents for 28 years.