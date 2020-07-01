ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County is taking steps to control the deer population.

On Dec. 10, the St. Louis County Council approved a bill allowing the director of Parks Department to permit the Missouri Department of Conservation to facilitate archery hunts in county parks.

On Christmas Day, that law went into effect.

The legislation still allows council members who do not want a hunt in their district to block it.

A press release said the hunts are to regulate the population of deer in parks, which run from 23 deer per square mile in Chesterfield to a high of 157 deer per square mile in Jefferson Barracks County Park.

The Department of Conservation will begin notifying potential hunters of upcoming hunts next month.

