Going green: St. Louis County pledges to convert 27% of its fleet to electric by 2027

In an effort to reduce its carbon footprint, St. Louis County is going electric with its fleet vehicles.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — While placed its first electric fleet vehicle into service Wednesday, St. Louis County pledged to convert 27% of its light-duty fleet to electric vehicles by 2027.

The newest vehicle, a Ford F-150 Lightning truck, is the first step in a plan to modernize its fleet.

"It’s clear that vehicle production is moving to electric," County Executive Sam Page said during a news conference. "We’re preparing to do our part by electrifying our vehicle fleet and reducing the county’s carbon footprint."

The cost of the F-150 Lightning — $47,000 — is slightly higher than a new gas-powered F-150 truck. However, Page said that increased cost will be balanced out by the decreased fuel and maintenance costs that come with EVs.

"The county generally spends about $79,000 to buy, operate and maintain a gas-powered F-150 truck throughout its lifetime," Page said. "Looking at fuel prices alone, St. Louis County will save nearly $10,000 per electric vehicle over its five-year lifetime."

According to AAA, electric vehicles don't require as much maintenance as gas-powered ones because they don't need oil changes or air-filter replacements.

When it comes to fuel, AAA found the amount of gas required to drive 15,000 miles per year costs 130% more than the electricity required for an EV.

The county currently operates about 1,400 vehicles, and about 1,050 of those are light-duty vehicles, including the vans, sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks most used by county employees, Page said.

The typical life cycle for non-police St. Louis County vehicles is about 12 years in age or 160,000 miles. Over the next five years, the county will work to identify light-duty vehicles eligible for replacement by a battery electric, plug-in hybrid or hybrid electric vehicle in an effort to reach its goal.