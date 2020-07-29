x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

Local News

Cool Down St. Louis receives $1 million from St. Louis County to help people pay utility bills

Cool Down St. Louis' mission is to provide help to people who struggle with utility payments
Credit: KSDK
Cool Down St. Louis receives $1 million from St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Cool Down St. Louis will receive $1 million dollars from St. Louis County to help people who need help paying utility bills during the pandemic.

The money could help about 10,000 people, according to Gentry Trotter with Cool Down St. Louis. During a press conference Wednesday morning, Trotter said, this month his organization has received four times the amount of requests for assistance.

The money comes from a federal grant that the county has allocated.

Cool Down St. Louis/Heat Up's mission is to provide help to people who struggle with utility payments. The organization provides air conditioner units and monetary assistance.

Those who need help may apply on the organization's website.

RELATED: How to get more financial aid if you need it

More local news