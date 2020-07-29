Cool Down St. Louis receives $1 million from St. Louis County to help people pay utility bills

Cool Down St. Louis' mission is to provide help to people who struggle with utility payments

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Cool Down St. Louis will receive $1 million dollars from St. Louis County to help people who need help paying utility bills during the pandemic.

The money could help about 10,000 people, according to Gentry Trotter with Cool Down St. Louis. During a press conference Wednesday morning, Trotter said, this month his organization has received four times the amount of requests for assistance.

The money comes from a federal grant that the county has allocated.

Cool Down St. Louis/Heat Up's mission is to provide help to people who struggle with utility payments. The organization provides air conditioner units and monetary assistance.

Those who need help may apply on the organization's website.