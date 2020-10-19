St. Louis County Council votes to strip some of Page's authority during pandemic

Soon after the vote, County Executive Sam Page tweeted that he will veto the bills

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County council voted Monday to approve bills that would strip some authority from County Executive Sam Page as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council members voted 4-3, with Democrat Rita Days crossing party lines and voting with the three Republicans on the council.

Minutes after the vote, Page tweeted that he will not sign the bills.

"I will veto bills 222 and 223," Page posted on Twitter. "They will not become law. My first priority is to protect the health and welfare of our residents and these bills undermine those efforts and jeopardize the safety of us all."

Over the weekend, the four hospitals that comprise the St. Louis Metropolitan Task Force wrote a letter, saying they do not support the bills. One bill, for example, would require any mandate of more than 15 days to have the approval of the county council.

Before voting on the bills, the council voted to stop reading through the more than 2,000 public comments on the bills. The comments came in during the council's meeting last week. Instead of reading through bills for a limited amount of time, the council decided to try to read through all of the comments that had come in.