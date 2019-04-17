ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. —

The St. Louis County Council approved extending the lodging tax increase to allow for an expansion of America's Center in downtown St. Louis, but not without a bitter fight and a close vote.

Explore St. Louis had been pushing for this move for months.

Councilman Ernie Trakas was the only council member who actually questioned the motives of funding an expansion project. Two others, Councilman Tim Fitch and Councilman Mark Harder, took issue with Councilwoman Hazel Erby adding to the bill that excess funds could go towards a North County Recreation Center.

"I have no problem with having a North County Recreational Complex, I just don’t think it should come from these funds," Fitch said.

The move would allow the County to spend 35% of excess money after the convention center bonds are paid towards that rec center up in North County.

There are no specific plans for what the project would look like, and where it would be located.

That enraged Councilman Ernie Trakas.

"Shame on this body. Shame on it, and shame on my Democratic colleagues if they vote on it tonight," said Trakas.

That led to even more fireworks right before the vote.

"I felt like it was bullying," said Erby.

"Really? That’s the way I felt when you came up before this meeting started that you were going to move this bill after you told me you were going to hold it," replied Trakas.

Then both tried to speak over each other before Erby eventually asked Council President Sam Page to proceed with the vote.

In one of the closest votes this year, 4-3, the council passed the bill, meaning the $175-million expansion plan can now move forward.

So, too, can plans for a proposed North County Recreation Center.

After the meeting, Erby defended her decision.

"So what? North County deserves it. We’ve always been left out. Why shouldn’t I fight for my area as well as he does for his?" said Erby.

The city of St. Louis already approved the move, meaning the expansion process can now move forward.

RELATED: New letter from federal prosecutors gives insight into the investigation into County Executive Steve Stenger

RELATED: St. Louis County Council launching investigation after new questions arise involving inmate deaths