St. Louis County Council to vote on public safety bills Tuesday night

One of the bills would make it illegal for kids 16 years or younger to purchase or carry a gun in public.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council will decide whether or not to pass two public safety bills Tuesday night: including one involving teens and guns.

The first bill up for final passage is Bill No. 203.

If passed, the bill would make it illegal for kids 16 years or younger to purchase or carry a gun in public. It would also make it illegal to give or lend a gun to teens, unless the adult is a parent or guardian.

The bill was introduced in the county just months after the City of St. Louis passed a bill cracking down on the carrying of guns in public.

Bill No. 205 would allow St. Louis County to continue leasing the site of the north county precinct on Benham Road for another six months as construction continues on a new precinct. County leaders broke ground on a new precinct near Christian Hospital on Dunn Road in November of 2022.

It will be about 17,300 square feet, which is more than double the size of its current location.

Both bills were introduced by District 4 Councilwoman Shalonda Webb and are up for final votes.

The St. Louis County Council meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

According to 5 On Your Side data, there have been 58 homicides in St. Louis County in 2023. Seven of those victims were juveniles.

Last year, in 2022, there was a total of 77 homicides and seven of the victims were juveniles.