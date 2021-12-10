St. Louis County Councilman wants records from internal investigation of health director to be made public

The investigation was launched after a July council meeting that made national headlines

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Another tense St. Louis County Council meeting could be on the agenda tonight. St. Louis Councilman Tim Fitch wants the council to vote to open all records pertaining to the internal investigation of acting Health Director, Dr. Faisal Khan.

The investigation was launched by the county after Dr. Khan claimed he was subjected to racist abuse and even "physically jostled" at that July 27th meeting. Dr. Khan admitted to giving some members in the audience the middle finger as he exited the meeting.

Those at the same meeting, including Councilman Tim Fitch have disputed Dr. Khan's claims of racist comments and being "shoulder-bumped and pushed." Video and testimony from police officers who escorted Dr. Khan from the chambers that night failed to corroborate his claims.

In early August, Dr. Khan sent 5 On Your Side the following statement in response to the video: “While it would not be appropriate for me to comment on an investigation in progress, I stand by the letter I wrote to the council chairperson. The sanctity of the legislative chamber is inviolable and the loss of decorum and order on Tuesday night was truly sad and unfortunate."

Last week, the Associated Press reported that St. Louis County Executive Sam Page's office wasn't releasing details of the internal investigation - calling it a personnel matter.