St. Louis County courts canceling hearings, going virtual

Municipal courts are canceling and continuing hearings for the week of Jan. 10.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Local courts are feeling the strain of the pandemic and one court in the St. Louis area is going virtual.

Trials and hearings at the St. Louis County Municipal Court will be canceled and delayed for the week of January 10. Trials and hearings for Jan. 17 to March 7 will be held virtually.

Co-occurring court, a program for those with mental health or substance abuse, will remain in person.

The court will review the situation by March 7 to determine the court's status after that date.

People who were cited or summoned to court should not appear at the courthouse through March 7. The court is waiving arrest warrants for failing to appear for tickets or summons.

The court website has information on virtual hearings and court dates.

Services like record requests, making payments and filing violations are still available.