Watch live: Gov. Parson joins St. Louis County Executive for briefing

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson will join St. Louis County Executive Sam Page for his COVID-19 briefing Friday morning.

A spokesperson for Page has not said what the two will discuss during the briefing.

On Thursday, Gov. Parson extended Phase 1 of Missouri’s reopening plan. It will now continue through June 15, which falls in line with the state's executive orders and state of emergency, which are set to end the same day.

During a press conference, he stressed the extension does not indicate the state has taken a step backward in its recovery from the coronavirus.

“We want to make sure we’re fully prepared for Phase 2,” Parson said. “Our efforts are showing positive results.”

During Page’s last briefing on Wednesday, he stressed the importance of testing.

“In order to have a healthy economy, we need healthy workers – that’s why our public health response is so important and that’s why first and foremost our priority will always be the health and welfare of our residents in St. Louis County,” he said.

He said the county’s goal is to test 1,000 people per day. He said the county is testing at least 500 people per day.

“We’re over 500 now we know, part of the issue is collecting all of the testing results,” Page said.

As the COVID-19 crisis continues, Page will hold briefings at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.