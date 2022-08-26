Woman dies after 5-vehicle crash in south St. Louis County

An 8-year-old in the car with the woman also received minor injuries.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a fatal five-car crash that happened Sunday in south St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Police Department identified the victim on Friday as Janice Bridges, 67, of Affton.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at Mackenzie Road and Langley Avenue, less than half a mile from Bridges' home. Police from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded and found five vehicles involved in the crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, Bridges was stopped southbound on Mackenzie Road, waiting to turn on Langley Avenue, when her Ford Focus was rear-ended by a Volkswagen Jetta, causing a multi-car crash.

Bridges was rushed to an area hospital, where she died Tuesday from her injuries. An 8-year-old who was in Bridges' backseat was also taken to an area hospital for minor injuries.

The driver of the Jetta, a 38-year-old woman, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.