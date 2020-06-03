ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County launched a new initiative to give Narcan kits to the public for free.

Since the program started, 74 kits have been distributed — in less than two weeks, according to a spokesperson for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.

It is available free of charge to the public and community groups at the John C. Murphy Health Center during regular business hours.

Naloxone can reverse the process of opioid overdose and is a critical tool for intervention, the release said.

The spokesperson said increasing access to naloxone is a priority for the health department and has been identified as a key tactic in harm reduction initiatives.

St. Louis County’s health department said making it easier for community members and organizations to recognize the signs of overdose and how to apply naloxone is a way the health department is working to demonstrate that anyone can be part of the solution.

