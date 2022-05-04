Domestic violence shelter creates 'Spa Closet' to help uplift survivors

Women at the shelter can pick items from the closet to help them be more confident as they get out of a dangerous situation.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County's Weinman Shelter is trying to help uplift survivors of domestic violence by promoting self-care and pampering.

Staff at the shelter launched a new program called the Treat Yourself Tuesday Spa Closet. It's filled with makeup, perfume, face masks, bath bombs and other personal care items.

Each Tuesday, women at the shelter can choose some self-care items from the closet.

"Women often arrive at the Weinman Shelter with very little. Providing personal care items can help women staying there feel more confident about going on a job interview as they navigate their way out of a dangerous situation," County Executive Dr. Sam Page said in a news release.

The shelter helps women and their children by providing crisis intervention, case management, medical and legal advocacy and more, according to the St. Louis County's website.

If you would like to donate to the spa closet, the shelter is looking for the following new or unused items:

manicure kits

lipstick

foundation

powder

eye shadow

bath bombs

loofahs

sugar scrubs/salt scrubs

nail polish

pedicure kits

hair products (besides shampoo and conditioner)

gel

hairspray

har accessories

dental products (teeth whitening kits)

perfume/body spray

For safety reasons, donations can't be dropped off at the shelter.

Donation drop-off sites:

The Pavilion at Lemay

Affton Community Center

St. Vincent Community Center

North County Recreation Complex

Roos Administration Building in Clayton

Northwest Crossings (Workforce Development entrance)

Any branch of the St. Louis County Library