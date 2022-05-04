Domestic violence shelter creates 'Spa Closet' to help uplift survivors

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County's Weinman Shelter is trying to help uplift survivors of domestic violence by promoting self-care and pampering.
Staff at the shelter launched a new program called the Treat Yourself Tuesday Spa Closet. It's filled with makeup, perfume, face masks, bath bombs and other personal care items.
Each Tuesday, women at the shelter can choose some self-care items from the closet.
"Women often arrive at the Weinman Shelter with very little. Providing personal care items can help women staying there feel more confident about going on a job interview as they navigate their way out of a dangerous situation," County Executive Dr. Sam Page said in a news release.
The shelter helps women and their children by providing crisis intervention, case management, medical and legal advocacy and more, according to the St. Louis County's website.
If you would like to donate to the spa closet, the shelter is looking for the following new or unused items:
- manicure kits
- lipstick
- foundation
- powder
- eye shadow
- bath bombs
- loofahs
- sugar scrubs/salt scrubs
- nail polish
- pedicure kits
- hair products (besides shampoo and conditioner)
- gel
- hairspray
- har accessories
- dental products (teeth whitening kits)
- perfume/body spray
For safety reasons, donations can't be dropped off at the shelter.
Donation drop-off sites:
- The Pavilion at Lemay
- Affton Community Center
- St. Vincent Community Center
- North County Recreation Complex
- Roos Administration Building in Clayton
- Northwest Crossings (Workforce Development entrance)
- Any branch of the St. Louis County Library
If you're in need of reaching out to the Weinman Shelter, the shelter's hotline is 314-423-1117. The National Domestic Violence hotline is 1-800-799-SAFE.