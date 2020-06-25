St. Louis County Executive appoints Economic Rescue Team

Six volunteers make up the advisory team, which will recommend ways to use COVID-19 relief funds and will review regulations for county businesses

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Same Page has appointed a new Economic Rescue Team to help address the local economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Six volunteers make up the advisory team, which will recommend ways to use COVID-19 relief funds and will review regulations for county businesses to see how the government can work more efficiently.

The team will oversee four working groups, who will focus on minority- and immigrant-owned businesses, small businesses and industry, community development, and workforce development.

The six Economic Rescue Team members are:

Rick Stevens, President of Christian Hospital

Frank D. Jacobs, Business Manager of IBEW Local 1

Veta Jeffery, Executive Director of Heartland St. Louis Black Chamber of Commerce

Kellie McCoy, Owner CEO Chandra Group

Dr. Jeff Pittman, Chancellor of St. Louis Community College

Rodney Crim, CEO and President of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, ex-officio member

“The team is designed to ensure that the voices of small businesses and workers are heard in the process,” Page said in a Wednesday press release. “The Economic Rescue Team will play a critical role in helping us moving through and beyond this crisis.”