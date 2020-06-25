x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

local

St. Louis County Executive appoints Economic Rescue Team

Six volunteers make up the advisory team, which will recommend ways to use COVID-19 relief funds and will review regulations for county businesses
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Lightbox with as sign we are open again behind a glass door of the cafe. We're open again after quarantine, video of small business owner. Please wear a face mask and keep your distance to protect

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Same Page has appointed a new Economic Rescue Team to help address the local economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

Six volunteers make up the advisory team, which will recommend ways to use COVID-19 relief funds and will review regulations for county businesses to see how the government can work more efficiently.

The team will oversee four working groups, who will focus on minority- and immigrant-owned businesses, small businesses and industry, community development, and workforce development.

The six Economic Rescue Team members are:

  • Rick Stevens, President of Christian Hospital
  • Frank D. Jacobs, Business Manager of IBEW Local 1
  • Veta Jeffery, Executive Director of Heartland St. Louis Black Chamber of Commerce
  • Kellie McCoy, Owner CEO Chandra Group
  • Dr. Jeff Pittman, Chancellor of St. Louis Community College
  • Rodney Crim, CEO and President of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, ex-officio member

“The team is designed to ensure that the voices of small businesses and workers are heard in the process,” Page said in a Wednesday press release. “The Economic Rescue Team will play a critical role in helping us moving through and beyond this crisis.”

More local stories