St. Louis County Executive appoints Economic Rescue Team

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Same Page has appointed a new Economic Rescue Team to help address the local economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.
Six volunteers make up the advisory team, which will recommend ways to use COVID-19 relief funds and will review regulations for county businesses to see how the government can work more efficiently.
The team will oversee four working groups, who will focus on minority- and immigrant-owned businesses, small businesses and industry, community development, and workforce development.
The six Economic Rescue Team members are:
- Rick Stevens, President of Christian Hospital
- Frank D. Jacobs, Business Manager of IBEW Local 1
- Veta Jeffery, Executive Director of Heartland St. Louis Black Chamber of Commerce
- Kellie McCoy, Owner CEO Chandra Group
- Dr. Jeff Pittman, Chancellor of St. Louis Community College
- Rodney Crim, CEO and President of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership, ex-officio member
“The team is designed to ensure that the voices of small businesses and workers are heard in the process,” Page said in a Wednesday press release. “The Economic Rescue Team will play a critical role in helping us moving through and beyond this crisis.”
