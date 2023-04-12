Endangered silver advisory issued for 66-year-old woman missing since Wednesday afternoon

Anyone with information regarding the woman should call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police issued an endangered silver advisory for a missing 66-year-old woman last seen Wednesday afternoon after reportedly leaving her home through a bathroom window and walking in an unknown direction.

Police said at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Carolyn Jean Olatunbosun, 66, was reported missing from her home located at 10178 Bon Oak Drive in St. Louis' Chambers Park neighborhood. The report said she climbed out of a bathroom window and walked away from the home.

Olatunbosun is 5-foot-6 and weighs 150 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair that is in a low-cut hairstyle. She was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt with a floral print, navy blue pants, and gray Nike shoes with blue bottoms. She is reportedly dealing with dementia and schizophrenia.

