St. Louis County police say missing woman found safe

The endangered silver advisory was issued Wednesday. Police said Friday she was found safe.
Credit: KSDK

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County police announced Friday morning that a missing 66-year-old woman was located safe and thanked the public for their assistance.

St. Louis County police issued an endangered silver advisory at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for a missing woman last seen reportedly leaving her home through a bathroom window and walking in an unknown direction. 

