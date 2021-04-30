St. Louis County eviction moratorium extended

An administrative order has been issued to extend the moratorium until June 30

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The eviction moratorium in St. Louis County has been extended until June 30, 2021.

St. Louis County Presiding Judge Michael D. Burton issued an administrative order extending the moratorium after the county council voted to approve the measure earlier this week.

Hundreds of eviction orders in the county were on hold during the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier this month, evictions resumed in the county following a different order from Burton. The order cited a downward trend in cases, an increase in vaccinations and availability of federal stimulus funds.

Not long after evictions resumed, Congresswoman Cori Bush and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page called on the county to halt evictions due to the ongoing pandemic.

“I’ve been evicted. I’ve been unhoused. I’ve been forced to live in my car with my two babies,” Rep. Bush said. “I know how destabilizing and violent an eviction can be.”

St. Louis County tenants and landlords struggling to pay bills can apply for help through a new program, which includes $29.7 million available in assistance.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Page said the county has received 4,700 applications for rental assistance. About half of those were on hold after the county ran out of funds from the first round of CARES Act funding. The applications are being processed for approval.

Residents in the county needing help with rent can call 314-806-0910 or visit the Emergency Rental Assistance Program information page online.

The new date of June 30 also aligns with the CDC's national eviction moratorium. To see if they quality for rental and utility assistance under the CDC order, tenants must fill out the eviction protection declaration.