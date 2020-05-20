Summer camps, pools in St. Louis County to reopen in June

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said guidelines for summer camps and pools are coming soon

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Summer camps and pools in St. Louis County will be allowed to reopen in June.

“The gradual reopening is the right way, it’s the responsible way and it’s the safest way to get our economy moving again while keeping everyone safe,” Page said.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said during his Wednesday briefing that the county worked with the YMCA to create guidelines for summer camps. The guidelines should be released soon.

Page also said the county is working to get pools reopened next month, possibly by early June.

“We’re working on those guidelines right now,” Page said.

When it comes to gyms in the county, Page said and with other leaders will meet with fitness center owners and managers on Wednesday to discuss ways they can reopen while keeping their employees and customers safe. An exact date has not been announced on when that reopening could happen.

More than 30 owners teamed up and sent a letter to Page asking for boutique fitness concepts to get the green light to reopen. Boutique fitness concepts are more instructor-led gyms with smaller facilities.

St. Louis County began its first phase of reopening on May 18. Pools, summer camps and gyms were not included in the first phase.

COVID-19 testing has been one of Page’s top priorities since the pandemic began. He said as testing becomes more available there will be more positive cases.

“We’re not to our old normal; we’re in our new normal,” Page said.

Page will continue to hold briefings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays as the pandemic continues. 5 On Your Side will livestream the briefings on Facebook, KSDK.com and the 5 On Your Side app.