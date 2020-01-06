Watch live: St. Louis County Executive giving COVID-19 briefing

Page is expected to announce information on more businesses reopening in the county

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will hold his first of three weekly COVID-19 briefings on Monday morning.

5 On Your Side will livestream the briefing at 8:30 a.m. You can watch on KSDK.com, the 5 On Your Side app or KSDK’s Facebook.

Page is expected to announce information on more businesses reopening in the county.

The target date for gyms is still June 15.

On May 18, the St. Louis area began its first phase of reopening.

During Page’s last COVID-19 briefing on May 29, Gov. Parson joined him. The two discussed economic recovery plans and the COVID-19 testing efforts for long term care facilities.

“I believe that our response here in St. Louis County, our focus on seniors in nursing homes, has saved lives. It was quick and alert reaction from our public health department. And it is really a testament to the work, the good work that they do every day for public health, for the residents of St. Louis County. I'm glad that Governor Parson is here to join us today,” Page said.