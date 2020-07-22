Candidates for St. Louis County executive to face off in debate Wednesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — In less than two weeks, voters will head to the polls for the primary. One of the most hotly-contested local races is for St. Louis County executive.
There are four Democratic candidates: Mark Mantovani, incumbent Sam Page, Jamie Tolliver and Jake Zimmerman.
Paul Berry, III and Ed Golterman are the Republican candidates.
Theo Brown is running as a Libertarian and Elizabeth Mitchell is running as a Green Party candidate.
The Democrats are facing off in a debate Wednesday at 7 p.m., hosted by 5 On Your Side, Nine Network and St. Louis Public Radio.
Voters can request absentee or mail-in ballots for the August primary.
