Candidates for St. Louis County executive to face off in debate Wednesday

Mark Mantovani, Sam Page, Jamie Tolliver and Jake Zimmerman will participate in a debate hosted by 5 On Your Side, Nine Network and St. Louis Public Radio

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — In less than two weeks, voters will head to the polls for the primary. One of the most hotly-contested local races is for St. Louis County executive.

Theo Brown is running as a Libertarian and Elizabeth Mitchell is running as a Green Party candidate.

The Democrats are facing off in a debate Wednesday at 7 p.m., hosted by 5 On Your Side, Nine Network and St. Louis Public Radio.

Voters can request absentee or mail-in ballots for the August primary.