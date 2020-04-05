St. Louis County Executive expected to announce reopening timeline soon

Last week, Page said there will be a reopening timeline for the county “coming soon”

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will hold one of his three weekly briefings on Monday.

He reiterated how different the county is when it comes to the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases when compared to the rest of the state as Missouri begins to reopen on May 4.

Page said 40% of the confirmed cases in the state are in the county. He also said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson recognizes that the St. Louis area is different when it comes to the COVID-19 response due to having so many of the confirmed cases.

St. Louis County remains under a stay-at-home order until further notice.

Page also introduced a relief program on Friday to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The small business relief program is made possible from the federal CARES Act. The county received nearly $174 million from the federal grant.

The grant will provide each eligible business up to $15,000.

“Our goal is to focus on the businesses that have the most financial need in our community,” Page said. "These grants will be awarded based on the recommendation of the council member from each district, but also recommendations of mayors, if appropriate, in any municipality that represents a business who has applied for one of these grants."

Page has been holding briefings on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8:30 a.m. as the pandemic continues.

