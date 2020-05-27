St. Louis County Executive to talk about expanded testing and new tracking device during briefing

The briefing will be at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — It’s been more than a week since the St. Louis area began its first phase of reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has stressed the importance of testing since the pandemic began. A spokesperson for Page’s office said he will talk about expanded testing and a new tracking device to follow the testing process during his briefing on Wednesday.

On Monday, Page issued a travel advisory after seeing photos of what occurred at one of Missouri’s top vacation spots – Lake of the Ozarks. The advisory urged anyone who ignored social distancing to self-quarantine for 14 days.

"What we saw this weekend was an international example of bad judgement," St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said.

The photos that have since made national headlines show people crowded in swim-up bars, outdoor restaurants and patios at Lake of the Ozarks.

"That is an exponential risk of contracting COVID-19, of transmitting COVID-19 and bringing it back to our community at the exact wrong time," Page said.

When asked about how the advisory will be enforced, Page said there's no way to know who was part of the crowds, but he hopes people take personal responsibility and "do the right thing."

The advisory also urged employers to ask workers about any recent traveling they’ve done and their social distancing behaviors.

Anyone who didn’t keep a safe distance of 6 feet should self-quarantine for 14 days or until testing negative for COVID-19, the county said.

Page will continue to hold briefings on Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week at 8:30 a.m. as long as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

5 On Your Side will livestream Page’s briefing. You can watch on KSDK.com, the 5 On Your Side app or KSDK’s Facebook.