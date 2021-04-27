'Should be ousted from office' | Residents ask ethics committee to investigate St. Louis County executive for charter violation

Residents said County Executive Sam Page is violating county charter by moonlighting as an anesthesiologist at Mercy

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The question of whether St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s moonlighting as an anesthesiologist is a violation of the county charter appears headed for a county ethics committee investigation.

Councilman Mark Harder put a petition signed by 16 residents on Tuesday’s meeting agenda in which the citizens cite the portion of the charter, which reads: “The county executive’s entire time shall be devoted to the duties of the office.”

5 On Your Side first reported concerns from Harder and other council members in October about Page’s second job as an anesthesiologist practicing at Mercy Hospital in Creve Coeur. He works for Western Anesthesiology Associates, Inc., which provides anesthesiology services at the hospital.

“I don’t know if I would want a part-time anesthesiologist working on me or a part-time county executive,” Harder said. “Both jobs are very important.

“Both jobs need complete focus, and the framers of our charter felt that was important back then and they also felt that way about the police chief, the prosecutor, the assessor, these are pretty strong county-wide jobs that should be given full attention.”

At the time, Page's spokesman Doug Moore wrote Page’s work at the hospital is “not a violation” of the county’s charter.

“Dr. Page’s work as a physician happens during his private time and being a physician helps inform his decisions in response to this pandemic. Dr. Page works the occasional shift to maintain his medical license and credentialing so that he can go on a mission trip once a year. His last mission trip was January 2020, to the Dominican Republic.”

Moore said Page works one weekend shift a month and sometimes a four-hour shift in the evenings less than once a week.

"No hospital work occurs during county hours," Moore wrote.

Representatives for the State Board of Registration for the Healing Arts – which oversees physicians' licenses – said seeing patients is not a requirement to maintain a medical license in Missouri.

The board requires physicians to complete 50 hours of continuing education classes every two years to maintain their license.

On Tuesday, Moore wrote: “I am confident that Dr. Page’s service as county executive meets the requirements of the charter. And just as confident that the complaint is punitive and baseless.”

Harder said residents have continued to raise questions about the issue since then, but the petition calling for a formal investigation from the ethics committee arrived just last week. Harder is the chairman of the committee.

In their petition, the residents wrote: